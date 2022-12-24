 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who is sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Home and Garden Events

  • Updated
  • 0
Gathering Place Lights

Lights will help turn Gathering Place into a winter wonderland. 

 Tulsa World file

Festival Nights at Philbrook, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Dec. 24, 2727 S. Rockford Road, philbrook.org

Winter Wonderland at the Gathering Place, 6 p.m., Dec. 24, 2650 John Williams Way, thegatheringplace.org

Botanic Garden of Lights, 5 p.m., Dec. 29 and 30, Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

Featured video:

Whether you seek cup-and-curl pepperoni or smoked turkey, there is a new restaurant in our area for you. Grace Wood and Jimmie Tramel talk about their favorites, new and old, while James Watts previews his upcoming top 10.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert