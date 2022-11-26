 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Home and garden events

Finished wreath

Jenny Rausch, co-owner of Anthousai Florals, hangs her finished wreath in the store. A Wreath Workshop with Anthousai Florals will be 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Tulsa Botanic Garden.

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

Cascia Hall Christmas Tree Lot, 11 a.m., Nov. 26 and 27, 2520 S. Yorktown Ave., casciahall.com

Lights On, 6 p.m., Nov. 26, Route 66 Historical Village, 3770 Southwest Blvd., route66village.com

Holiday Ornament Workshop, 1 p.m., Nov. 27, Tulsa Stained Glass, 4131 S. Sheridan Road. tulsastainedglass.com

Wreath Workshop with Anthousai Florals, 6 p.m., Nov. 29, Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org

Lights On: Glow on the Green, 6 p.m., Dec. 2, Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way, guthriegreen.com

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

In this week's episode, James Watts and Grace Wood jump into the holiday spirit with being thankful as well as looking ahead to Christmas.
