Home and Garden Events

Carols and Crumpets: An Herbal Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 3, Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park, 2435 S. Peoria Ave.

St. Nicholas Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 3, Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 5635 E. 71st St., stduntulsa.org/calendar

Yuletide Market, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Dec. 3, Admiral Boulevard and South Lewis Avenue, tulsafarmersmarket.org

LaFortune Park Holiday Arts & Crafts Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 3, Buddy LaFortune Community Center, 5202 S. Hudson Ave.

Bixby Holiday Arts & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 3, Bixby Community Center, 211 N. Cabaniss Ave., facebook.com/bixbycc

Buck’s Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 3, Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, 1347 E. 11th St., buckatomson66.com

Time Travelers Vintage Holiday Expo, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 4, Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St., timetravelersexpo.com

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

