Home and Garden Events

Time Travelers Vintage Holiday Expo, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 4, Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St., timetravelersexpo.com
Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.
I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.
"I’ve wanted a red maple tree for years and just finished planting one in our yard. I followed your planting recommendations. What should I know to help it transition successfully to our landscape?" — D.W.