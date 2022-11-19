Home and garden events

Tulsa Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 19, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org
The Really, Really Free Market at Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 11 a.m., Nov. 19, 621 E. Fourth St., okeq.org
Friendsgiving + Grocery Giveaway at Tulsa Dream Center, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 19, 200 W. 46th St. North, tulsadreamcenter.org
Braum’s An Affair of the Heart, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., aaoth.com
TFA Drafts & Design: Winter Wreath Design with Anthousai, 12:30 p.m., Nov. 20, American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St., tulsaarchitecture.org
Objets d’Art Holiday Sale, 5 p.m., Nov. 19-20, Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., Broken Arrow, liggettstudio.com
Garden of Lights Kickoff at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 5 p.m., Nov. 20, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org
Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.
