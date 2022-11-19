 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events

  • Updated
Tulsa Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 19, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org

The Really, Really Free Market at Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 11 a.m., Nov. 19, 621 E. Fourth St., okeq.org

Friendsgiving + Grocery Giveaway at Tulsa Dream Center, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 19, 200 W. 46th St. North, tulsadreamcenter.org

Braum’s An Affair of the Heart, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., aaoth.com

TFA Drafts & Design: Winter Wreath Design with Anthousai, 12:30 p.m., Nov. 20, American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St., tulsaarchitecture.org

Objets d’Art Holiday Sale, 5 p.m., Nov. 19-20, Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., Broken Arrow, liggettstudio.com

Garden of Lights Kickoff at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 5 p.m., Nov. 20, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

Mold can be a common issue in homes, especially during the damp winter period. Fortunately, some houseplants could help solve all your mold and condensation problems.
