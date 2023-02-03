Valentine-Making Workshop: Handmade Paper & Poetry, 1 p.m., Feb. 4, Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., liggettstudio.com
I Felt That: Felt Flower Arrangement, 6 p.m., Feb. 7, Central Library, 400 Civic Center, events.tulsalibrary.org/events
Mosaic and Smash, 6 p.m., Feb. 8, Tulsa Stained Glass, 4131 S. Sheridan Road, tulsastainedglass.com
Flower Mandala Painting, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Feb. 10, Garden Deva, 1326 E. Third St., gardendeva.com
