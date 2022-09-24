Home and garden events to attend this week

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7-11 a.m., Sept. 24, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org
Workday Escape at Tulsa Stained Glass Studio, 1 p.m., Sept. 28, 4131 S. Sheridan Road, tulsastainedglass.com
Dog Play Wednesday: Paint and Pet at the Gathering Place, 6 p.m., Sept. 28, 2650 S. John Williams Way, gatheringplace.org
Family Nature Walk + Family Fun Friday at Philbrook, 10 a.m., Sept. 30, 2727 S. Rockford Road, philbrook.org
Wind Chimes & Wine Class at Garden Deva, 1 p.m., Sept. 30, 1326 E. Third St., gardendeva.com
Wine & Roses Party at Tulsa Garden Center, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, 2435 S. Peoria Ave., tulsagardencenter.org
Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.
