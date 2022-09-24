 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events to attend this week

Tulsa Farmers Market

This year marks the 25th year for the Tulsa Farmers’ Market, which is held 7-11 a.m. each Saturday through October in the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7-11 a.m., Sept. 24, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org

Workday Escape at Tulsa Stained Glass Studio, 1 p.m., Sept. 28, 4131 S. Sheridan Road, tulsastainedglass.com

Dog Play Wednesday: Paint and Pet at the Gathering Place, 6 p.m., Sept. 28, 2650 S. John Williams Way, gatheringplace.org

Family Nature Walk + Family Fun Friday at Philbrook, 10 a.m., Sept. 30, 2727 S. Rockford Road, philbrook.org

Wind Chimes & Wine Class at Garden Deva, 1 p.m., Sept. 30, 1326 E. Third St., gardendeva.com

Wine & Roses Party at Tulsa Garden Center, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, 2435 S. Peoria Ave., tulsagardencenter.org

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

