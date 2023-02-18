Double Dose of Tulsa Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 18, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19, 4145 E. 21st St., Expo Square, tulsafleamarket.net
Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 8:30 a.m., Feb. 18, 5 S. Lewis Ave., Kendall Whittier Square, visitkendallwhittier.com
Stained Glass Class and Smash, 1 p.m., Feb. 18, 4131 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa Stained Glass, tulsastainedglass.com
Art Deco & Architecture Tour, 1 p.m., Feb. 18, 511 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa Tours, tulsa.tours/art-deco-tour
Macrame Wall Hanging Workshop, 2 p.m., Feb. 19, 1702 E. Sixth St., American Solera, americansolera.com
Book Fair for Adults, 6 p.m., Feb. 23, 321 S. Frankfort Ave., NEFF Brewing, magiccitybooks.com/events
