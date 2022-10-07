 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events to attend this week

Tulsa's women behind the beer

Enjoy some crafting time at Midcentury Paint and Sip at Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7-11 a.m., Oct. 8, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org

Second Saturday Dog Day at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 10 a.m., Oct. 8, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org

Haunted Birdhouse Workshop at ahha Tulsa, 1 to 4 p.m., Oct. 8, 101 E. Archer St., ahhatulsa.org. Registration is required.

Owasso Harvest Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 8, 109 N. Main St. cityofowasso.com

Midcentury Paint and Sip at Heirloom Rustic Ales, 1:30 p.m., Oct. 9, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., tulsaarchitecture.org. Registration is required.

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

