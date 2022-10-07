Home and garden events to attend this week

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7-11 a.m., Oct. 8, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org
Second Saturday Dog Day at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 10 a.m., Oct. 8, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org
Haunted Birdhouse Workshop at ahha Tulsa, 1 to 4 p.m., Oct. 8, 101 E. Archer St., ahhatulsa.org. Registration is required.
Owasso Harvest Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 8, 109 N. Main St. cityofowasso.com
Midcentury Paint and Sip at Heirloom Rustic Ales, 1:30 p.m., Oct. 9, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., tulsaarchitecture.org. Registration is required.
