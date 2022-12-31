 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events to attend this week

Tulsa Stained Glass Co.

At Tulsa Stained Glass Studio, participants can create a one-of-a-kind stained glass suncatcher or mosaic of their own design.

 Courtesy, Tulsa Stained Glass Co.

Dog Play Wednesday, 8 a.m., Jan. 4, Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way, gatheringplace.org

Beginner Stained Glass Night, 5 p.m., Jan. 6-8, Tulsa Stained Glass/Art Event Center, 4131 S. Sheridan Road, tulsastainedglass.com

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

