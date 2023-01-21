 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events to attend this week

Flea Market

The Tulsa Flea Market will take place on Jan. 21.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 8:30 a.m., Jan. 21, Kendall Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., visitkendallwhittier.com

Tulsa Flea Market, 8:30 a.m., Jan. 21, Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., tulsafleamarket.net

Stained Glass Class and Smash, 1 p.m., Jan. 21, Tulsa Stained Glass, 4131 S. Sheridan Road, tulsastainedglass.com

Art Deco & Architecture Tour, 1:30 p.m., Jan. 21, Tulsa Tours, 511 S. Boston, tulsaarchitecture.org

TFA Distinctive Dwellings: A Creative Couple’s Florence Park Tudor, 1 p.m., Jan. 22, 1548 S. Delaware Ave., tulsarchitecture.org

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

