Valentine’s Pop-up Shop, noon-5 p.m., Feb. 11, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., Heirloom Rustic Ales, visitkendallwhittier.com
Soaplahoma Galentine’s Candle Class, noon, Feb. 12, 321 S. Frankfort Ave. Ste. 2, NEFF Brewing, shopsoaplahoma.com
Galentines’ Flower Bar, 2 p.m., Feb. 12, 1702 E. Sixth St., American Solera, americansolera.com
Valentines’ Stained Glass Event, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 14, 4131 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa Stained Glass, tulsastainedglass.com
Sips & Succulents, 6 p.m., Feb. 16, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., Mother Road Market, motherroadmarket.com
Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.
