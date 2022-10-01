 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events to attend this week

  Updated
Tulsa Farmers Market

Anna Xiong of Tulsa helps a customer while working her stand at the Tulsa Farmers Market in the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulsa Farmers Market, 7-11 a.m., Oct. 1, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org

Kids Cooking Class at Mother Road Market, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 1, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., motherroadmarket.com

Dog Play Wednesday at the Gathering Place, 9 a.m., Oct. 5, 2650 S. John Williams Way, gatheringplace.org

Wind Chimes & Wine Class at Garden Deva, 1 p.m., Oct. 7, 1326 E. Third St., gardendeva.com

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

