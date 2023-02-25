African Violet Sale, 9 a.m., Feb. 25, 2435 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park, tulsagardencenter.org
Homebrewing for Beginners, 10:30 a.m., Feb. 25, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, High Gravity Fermentations, highgravitybrewingco.com
Geometric Letterpress Poster Printing Workshop, 1 p.m., Feb. 25, 2421 E. Admiral Blvd., Flash Flood Print Studios, visitkendallwhittier.com
Distinctive Dwellings: 1930 Craftsman, 1 p.m., Feb. 26, 1151 N. Cheyenne Ave., tulsaarchitecture.org
Drafts & Design: Hand-Tinted Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., March 2, 1702 E. Sixth St., American Solera, tulsaarchitecture.org
First Friday Horticulture Tour, 10:30 a.m., March 3, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, Tulsa Botanic Garden, tulsabotanic.org
Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.
