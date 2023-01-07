 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events to attend this week

Gathering Place

Guests at The Gathering Place are welcome to bring their dogs to the park on Jan. 11.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

TFA Drafts & Design Workshop: Abstract Blueprint Collage, 1:30 p.m., Jan. 8, Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., tulsaarchitecture.org

Dog Play Wednesday, 8 a.m., Jan. 11, Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way, gatheringplace.org

Mosaic and Smash, 6 p.m., Jan. 11, Tulsa Stained Glass, 4131 S. Sheridan Road, tulsastainedglass.com

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

This episode takes you behind the scenes of restaurant reviews. How are dishes chosen for photos and review? Does James announce himself as a critic? Are there bad experiences?
Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

