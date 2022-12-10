 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events this week

  • Updated
Philbrook

Enjoy lights at Philbrook Museum on Dec. 10 and 16.

 Tulsa World file

Winter Wonderland at the Gathering Place, 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 10 and 16, 2650 S. John Williams Way, gatheringplace.org

Festival Nights at Philbrook Museum, 5:30 p.m., Dec. 10 and 16, 2727 S. Rockford Road, philbrook.org

Holiday Art Market and Open House, 12:30 p.m., Dec. 11, The Yoga Room, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., facebook.com/tulsayogaroom

Holiday Maker’s Market, 12 p.m., Dec. 11, The Studio, 2221 E. Admiral Blvd., visitkendallwhittier.com

Sips & Succulents, 6 p.m., Dec. 15, Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., motherroadmarket.com

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

