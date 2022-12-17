Home and garden events this week

Crafts and Snacks with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 17, O’Brien Park, 6149 N. Lewis Ave., tulsacounty.org/parks/events
Kendall Whittier Pop-Up Crawl, noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 17, Kendall Whittier Main Street, 2205 E. Admiral Blvd., visitkendallwhittier.com
Botanic Garden of Lights, 5 p.m., Dec. 17, 18, 22 and 23, Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org
Holiday Ornament Workshop, 1 p.m., Dec. 18, Tulsa Stained Glass, 4131 S. Sheridan Road, tulsastainedglass.com
Cookbook Release Party for Tara Teaspoon, 7 p.m., Dec. 22, Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St., magiccitybooks.com
Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.
