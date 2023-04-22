Tulsa Farmers Market, 7 to 11 a.m., April 22, Kendall Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmers market.org
Earth Day Garden Party, 3 p.m., April 22, Jane A. Malone Center in Chamberlain Park, 4940 N. Frankfort Ave., guide.tulsaparks.org
Lawn & Garden Spring Fling, 1 to 4 p.m., April 22, Redbud Festival Park, 109 N. Main St., Owasso, city ofowasso.com
Jenks Herb and Plant Festival, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 22, downtown Jenks, jenksgardenclub.com
Spring Home & Outdoor Living Expo, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 22 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 23, SageNet Center, 4145 E. 21st St., springhomeexpo.com
Bands & Blooms: Bandelier, 6 to 8 p.m., April 27, Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org
Tulsa Nostalgia Cocktail Class, 6:30 p.m., April 27, The Vault Restaurant, 620 S. Cincinnati Ave., tulsa architecture.org
