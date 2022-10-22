 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events for Oct. 22, 2022

Tulsa Botanic Garden

To celebrate National Pumpkin Day, Tulsa Botanic Garden will be offering a 20% discount on all pumpkins on Oct. 26.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Tulsa Farmers Market, 7-11 a.m., Oct. 22, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org

Flower Bulb Sale at Philbrook Museum of Art, 10 a.m., Oct. 22, 2727 S. Rockford Road, philbrook.org

National Pumpkin Day at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 10 a.m., Oct. 26, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org

The Great Halloween Hunt at The Gathering Place, 6 p.m., Oct. 28, 2650 S. John Williams Way, gatheringplace.org

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com.

