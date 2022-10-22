Home and garden events for Oct. 22, 2022

Tulsa Farmers Market, 7-11 a.m., Oct. 22, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org
Flower Bulb Sale at Philbrook Museum of Art, 10 a.m., Oct. 22, 2727 S. Rockford Road, philbrook.org
National Pumpkin Day at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 10 a.m., Oct. 26, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org
The Great Halloween Hunt at The Gathering Place, 6 p.m., Oct. 28, 2650 S. John Williams Way, gatheringplace.org
