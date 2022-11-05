 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events

Home and garden events for Nov. 5, 2022

Tulsa Stained Glass

Owner Richard Bohm shows off a stained glass decorative piece at Tulsa Stained Glass.

 Tulsa World file

Stained Glass Smash at Tulsa Stained Glass, 1 p.m., Nov. 5, 4131 S. Sheridan Road, tulsastainedglass.com

Flower Bar Pop-Up at American Solera, 2 p.m., Nov. 5, 1702 E. Sixth St., americansolera.com

Botanic Cocktail Hour at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 6 p.m., Nov. 10, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

In this week's episode, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a fun and exaggerated look at the life of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The movie becomes available for free streaming Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.
