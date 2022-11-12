 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Home and garden events for Nov. 12, 2022

  • 0

Tulsa Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 12, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org

TFA Second Saturday Tour, Cathedral District: Art & Architecture, 10 a.m., 1001 S. Main St., tulsaarchitecture.org

Art Fair + Turkey Giveaway at Heirloom Rustic Ales, 11 a.m., Nov. 12, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., startswitharts.org

Second Sunday Arts and Eats Market, 10 a.m., Nov. 13, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org

Lumières du Jardin Fundraising Dinner at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 6 to 9 p.m., Nov. 18, tulsabotanic.org

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

People are also reading…

Featured video:

Retromania Show is Nov. 19-20 in Tulsa. In honor of one of the show's guests, “Star Trek: The Next Generation" actress Denise Crosby, Scene discusses sci-fi across generations.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert