Home and garden events for Nov. 12, 2022

Tulsa Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 12, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org
TFA Second Saturday Tour, Cathedral District: Art & Architecture, 10 a.m., 1001 S. Main St., tulsaarchitecture.org
Art Fair + Turkey Giveaway at Heirloom Rustic Ales, 11 a.m., Nov. 12, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., startswitharts.org
Second Sunday Arts and Eats Market, 10 a.m., Nov. 13, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org
Lumières du Jardin Fundraising Dinner at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 6 to 9 p.m., Nov. 18, tulsabotanic.org
Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.
People are also reading…
Featured video: