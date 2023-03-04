March 66 Shop Saturdays, 9 a.m., March 4, 5 S. Lewis Ave., Kendall Whittier Square, facebook.com/Tulsa66Commission
Is It or Ain’t It? Art Deco, 11 a.m., March 4, 605 S. Main St., H.A. Chapman Green Park, downtowntulsa.com/experience/calendar
Lab Rescue Adoption Event, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., March 4, 1325 E. 15th St., Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., magnoliasoap.com
Tour Inside the Villa, 1 p.m., March 5, 2727 S. Rockford Road, Philbrook Museum of Art, philbrook.org/calendar
Oklahoma’s Fabulous Flora, 11 a.m., March 6, 2435 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park, tulsagardencenter.org
The Stitching Hour: Crochet 101, 6 p.m., March 6, 400 Civic Center, Central Library, tulsalibrary.org/events
People are also reading…
Yarn Therapy, 11 a.m., March 8, 1313 N. Canton Ave., Maxwell Park Library, tulsalibrary.org/events
Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.
Featured video: