Second Saturday Tour: Collegiate Gothic, 10 a.m., March 11, 800 S. Tucker Drive, The University of Tulsa, tulsaarchitecture.org
Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., March 11; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 12, 4145 E. 21st St., Expo Square, tulsahba.com
March Pop Up Shop, 12 p.m., March 11, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., Heirloom Rustic Ales, visitkendallwhittier.com
Philbrook Gardens Tour, 1 p.m., March 12, 2727 S. Rockford Road, Philbrook Museum of Art, philbrook.org
Tulsa Botanic Blooms, 10 a.m., March 16-18, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, Tulsa Botanic Garden, tulsabotanic.org
Sips & Succulents, 6 p.m., March 16, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., Mother Road Market, motherroadmarket.com
Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.
