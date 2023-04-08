SpringFest at Woodward Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 8, 2435 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park, tulsagardencenter.org
Tour of the Philbrook Gardens, 1 to 2 p.m., April 9, 2727 S. Rockford Road, Philbrook Museum of Art, philbrook.org
Bands & Blooms: Desi and Cody, 6 to 8 p.m., April 13, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, Tulsa Botanic Garden, tulsabotanic.org
Beginner Stained Glass Class, 5 p.m., April 14, 4131 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa Stained Glass, tulsastainedglass.com
