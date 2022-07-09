 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic Maple Ridge home boasts prime location

  Updated
Nestled in the historic Maple Ridge neighborhood of midtown Tulsa, you’ll find this week’s Showcase Home: an elegant, renovated home perfect for families.

While this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home provides privacy by having its own gate, the house is centrally located toward many of the best things midtown Tulsa has to offer, such as Woodward Park, Philbrook Museum, Brookside, Cherry Street and the Gathering Place.

As you enter the home, you’re greeted by a two-story entryway with a gorgeous curved staircase that opens up to the home’s formal living room and dining room. These beautiful, well-lit spaces receive abundant natural light and would make great spaces to host friends and family.

The chef’s kitchen — a bright, welcoming space that also contains a wine fridge and wet bar — opens up to the great room, which has a fireplace flanked by wooden built-ins, perfect for displaying your favorite books, knickknacks and family photos.

The home’s new owners won’t be disappointed by the master suite, which features a private bathroom, dressing area, walk-in closet and balcony. The marble bathtub provides an ideal place to relax after a long day.

As a bonus, this home’s vaulted fourth bedroom could also be converted into a media room or game room if desired.

One of this home’s most notable features is its outdoor living area. This area features ample yard space, an outdoor kitchen and grill, plenty of seating, a hot tub and even a fire pit for when the weather cools down in Tulsa. A high fence surrounds the backyard, ensuring privacy.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Peter M. Walter, Walter & Associates, 918-743-2001.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

1244 E. 24th St.

PRICE: $925,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 2.5

GARAGE: 2

YEAR BUILT: 1984

LOT SIZE: 0.32 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 3,682 sq. ft.

EXTERIOR: Wood frame

SCHOOLS: Tulsa 

COMMUNITY: Maple Ridge

OFFERED BY: Peter M. Walter, Walter & Associates, 918-743-2001

