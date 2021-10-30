Historic Main Street home in Sand Springs gets a makeover in a labor of love

Over 80 years since its original construction, a Sand Springs home is getting a much-needed facelift.
The home at 1005 N. Main St. is owned by Melissa Mansfield, a Chinowth & Cohen realtor and Sand Springs native. The foursquare, brick house holds a special place in Mansfield’s heart — she spent much of her childhood there, as it belonged to a close family friend who was more like a relative to her. After a pivot in her career and personal life, Mansfield decided to purchase the home with the intention of raising her own family there.
But the structure needed a lot of work to become livable. Since starting the remodeling process back in March 2021, Mansfield essentially gutted the home to transform it into a “clean slate” — an operation that’s been nothing short of arduous, especially during a pandemic. But to Mansfield, this remodel is a journey well worth taking.
“A lot of people say it’s cheaper and easier to build than it is to remodel, and they’re right,” Mansfield said. “But to me, it’s a love affair. It’s worth it.”
According to previous owners, the home was built in 1940 by Charles Page — a businessman, philanthropist and the founder of Sand Springs — for his accountant. Since joining the Chinowth & Cohen team four years ago, Mansfield said her new career allowed her the time and capital to take on the remodeling project of her dreams.
“It’s a historic, full brick, American foursquare house — it has two full stories with a finished basement,” Mansfield said. “With my new career, I’ve really been able to meet and connect with people and get the ball rolling on this remodeling project.”
The home is adjacent to Sand Springs’ historic Main Street, a fact that is not lost on Mansfield.
“Our Main Street in Sand Springs is having an awesome moment — it’s just blooming,” Mansfield said. “We have some amazing boutiques and antique stores, and it’s walking distance to our downtown.”
In the past few years, the city and community of Sand Springs have come together to further develop the Main Street area. In January 2020, the city of Sand Springs and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation partnered on a $7.7 million project designed to widen Main Street, provide roadway improvements and construct an on-ramp connector to eastbound Highway 412, according to the Sand Springs Leader.
Main Street is home to many small businesses and events that serve as a source of pride for Sandites. Thriving aspects of Main Street include Little Venice — an upscale Italian restaurant Mansfield describes as an “amazing date night spot” — OkieSpice and Trade Co., and Sand Springs’ annual Herbal Affair & Festival in nearby downtown. The success and popularity of these businesses and many more were the catalyst for a prosperous shift in the community, Mansfield said.
“I see our Main Street and the surrounding area really going up in value,” Mansfield said. “I see our little town really growing. More homes in the area are being bought as well — they’re really getting the love and TLC they need.”
Mansfield said there are many key elements to 1005 N. Main St. that make it a worthwhile investment for remodeling.
“It has the original hardwood floors, which I love,” Mansfield said. “One of the bathrooms has the original bathtub, which is amazing, and there is the original fireplace as well. It’s just about bringing an old home to function in this era, which still requires a lot of remodeling.”
The remodeling project is being spearheaded by Megan Forehand, another Chinowth & Cohen realtor. Despite Forehand’s leadership, however, the remodeling project hit a few bumps in the road at its start, Mansfield said.
“It’s been a slow-going process,” Mansfield said. “We ran into issues at the start with our electrician, who was injured at another home. We hired another electrician, but he ended up contracting (COVID-19) and getting really sick. We now have another electrician, and my husband tells me we have lights in our living room now. It’s hard for me to go in there because it’s gutted — I’ve seen it in such disarray, I’m ready to see the finished product. But we’re on the right path to get it done now.”
Structurally, Mansfield and her team are making dramatic changes to the home, with the hope of adapting it for modern times without compromising its classic charm.
“We’re taking out some walls to open some areas up, and we’re adding an island to the kitchen,” Mansfield said. “We also have a pool that’s getting redone — it’s actually the pool I learned to swim in — and we want to maintain the brick exterior as well, but we had to add piers and a footer to the front porch. We’re trying to keep the style of the home and its integrity, so we’re staying away from anything too modern. I want to keep it traditional, with lots of upgrades.”
A fascinating element of the remodeling process is discovering the old wallpaper layered on the home’s walls, Mansfield said.
“One of my favorite parts has been getting to see the bare bones — you’d be amazed at the wallpaper I’ve seen,” Mansfield said. “In my daughter’s bedroom, there’s wallpaper I remember from when I was a child, but there’s so much more behind that — layers upon layers.”
Mansfield said one of the most difficult aspects of the remodel is stripping down the home she loves so much into something essentially unrecognizable.
“It’s hard because you have to see the worst part of the house before you can see the good,” Mansfield said. “You have to get to the ugliest part and really strip it down before something awesome can happen.”
The part of the finished product Mansfield is most looking forward to is making new memories with family and friends in the home’s kitchen.
“The kitchen is so special to me,” Mansfield said. “It’s open, it’s large, and it can accommodate several people. You get to really be together.”
After putting such an extensive effort into the remodel, Mansfield said she thinks her family will spend a great deal of time in the home.
“I’ve had some great memories in the home,” Mansfield said. “I want to keep it in my family for as long as I can — until we can’t get up and down the three stories anymore.”
Mansfield said she expects the remodel to be completed near the beginning of 2022.
