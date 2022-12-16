 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic home: Maple Ridge house full of original charm, new updates

This week’s Showcase Home, 1131 E. 19th St., is a spacious home featuring four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a large basement and spacious third-story loft.

A beautiful historic home in the highly desirable Maple Ridge neighborhood is now on the market.

This week's Showcase Home, 1131 E. 19th St., is a spacious home featuring four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a large basement and third-story loft.

This charming home, built in 1916, spans just over 5,000 square feet and sits on a 0.32 acre lot. Though it’s over 100 years old, this home has been well-updated and maintained over the years, making it perfectly suited for modern living.

“(The previous owners) put a lot of new features into the house, but there’s still a lot of original charm to it,” said Max Heckenkemper of Keller Williams Advantage, the listing agent for this home. “Everything is just so grand in this house — the moldings, the baseboards and all the old woodwork are all so interesting.”

On the first floor, the home’s kitchen has been fully upgraded, with quartz countertops, modern appliances and a large island. There’s also a 200-square-foot covered sunroom as well as a pool with an outdoor living area and basketball goal. In the backyard, you’ll find a 550-square-foot garage apartment with a bedroom, living area and full bath, perfect for out-of-town guests, relatives or even as a rentable space.

Throughout the first and second floor are high ceilings and original crown moldings. Upstairs, you’ll find a private library or office space as well as a third story loft that’s great for kids or to use as a game room.

The perfect buyer for this home is someone who appreciates the historical architecture of the area. Many of the homes in Maple Ridge were built in the early 20th century.

For more information about this home or to schedule a tour, contact Max Heckenkemper with Keller Williams Advantage, 918-381-8883.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

1131 E. 19th St.

PRICE: $1,350,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 3.5

GARAGE: 2

YEAR BUILT: 1916

LOT SIZE: 0.32 acre 

SQ. FOOTAGE: 5,151 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Wood frame

SCHOOLS: Tulsa 

COMMUNITY: Maple Ridge

OFFERED BY: Max Heckenkemper, Keller Williams Advantage, 918-381-8883

