HBA of Greater Tulsa's Parade of Homes underway

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa's 2022 Parade of Homes is underway.

The free event will showcase nearly 100 homes in 13 cities from over 50 local builders. The event will allow attendees to get a close-up look at the latest trends in home design while also having the opportunity to talk with the area’s top home builders.

The homes being featured range in price from $150,000 to over $1 million. Each home will be open daily from 1-7 p.m. through Sunday, June 26. The homes are spread across Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Tulsa.

All 50 local builders participating in the event are members of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa. They’ll provide floor plans to attendees, allowing them to see all the latest innovations in technology, energy efficiency, interior design and more.

"The Parade continues to be the best time of the year for Tulsans to physically walk through the latest and greatest in new home construction,” said Travis Butler, local builder and chairman of the 2022 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes. “New communities are created every year across the city with new styles and home trends to decide what you like for your family. Whether you are an active buyer right now or in a few years, it's exciting to see the growth and incredible displays by each builder year after year.”

You can pick up a guide for the Parade of Homes at Tulsa-area QuikTrip locations during the duration of the event. For more information, you can also download the Tulsa HBA Parade of Homes App or visit tulsahba.com.

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.