Growing trend: Houseplants bring life inside, create calm in your home

Houseplant placement is an extremely important, yet often overlooked, aspect of plant buying and care, Ingram said. When consulting customers about greenery, Ingram always discusses their goals and intentions for plant ownership as well as the lighting and layout of their home.

“For the person who wants a plant in their house, the most important thing is choosing its spot, and that really starts with the customer,” Ingram said. “I’ll talk to them about where in their home they’d like to see something green, and then we can talk about what the environment is right there specifically. A lot of why people struggle is because they buy plants and they put them in the wrong spot. If we don’t start there and help people choose what is actually going to thrive where they live, people are just going to keep killing plants and get really discouraged.”

Two of the most vital tenets of plant ownership are being informed of your plant’s lighting and watering needs, Ingram said. It’s important to listen to experts’ advice on lighting and placement as well as their instructions for watering so your plant can thrive.