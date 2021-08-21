Growing trend: Houseplants bring life inside, create calm in your home

Homeowners everywhere are breathing new life into their homes with the addition of houseplants.
The late 2010s saw a resurgence in the popularity of houseplants — in the past three years alone, U.S. houseplant sales increased 50 percent, totaling over $1.7 billion, according to the National Gardening Association. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, ushered in a bona fide boom in the houseplant and garden industries, as those bound to their houses and apartments searched for ways to bring the outside in and create a space for themselves that felt peaceful and comfortable.
Plant experts say the houseplant industry is still seeing widespread growth — and they don’t think it will stagnate any time soon. COVID-19 reasserted the importance of cultivating a home base that feels pleasant and relaxing, and as more people are working from home now than ever, houseplants are here to stay.
“A big part of why houseplants are popular — whether people realize it or not — (is) it’s like bringing a piece of nature inside your home that you get to watch grow alongside you,” Callie Ingram, co-owner of Bayly Botanicals, said. “It’s a small way to cultivate something, and that’s good for your soul.”
Houseplants and the pandemic
During the peak of COVID-19, the houseplant trend felt ubiquitous. Instagram boasted hoards of indoor plant influencers like @plantkween, @hiltoncarter and @meeschmid_plantlady showing off their own indoor jungles, while YouTubers created videos teaching Plant 101 and other tips and tricks to help people cultivate plant life, no matter how big or small their home is.
Naturally, people stuck indoors during quarantine gravitated toward this trend and flocked to their local garden centers and nurseries — many of which were designated as essential businesses — and visited online plant shops en masse with the hope of creating their own indoor oases.
“I think COVID-19 affected houseplants in a way that people crave them more,” Bethany Almeida, houseplant buyer at Southwood Landscape and Garden Center, said. “I think people were really looking to try to create an environment in their private spaces that would give them a sense of control. You can control the plants that you bring in, and that space gives you some peacefulness and calmness when the world is just so crazy, and everything feels unpredictable.”
While COVID-19 gave older generations time to refocus their efforts on existing gardens and plant collections, many Generation Z youths and millennials became “plant parents” for the first time, Almeida said.
“What I love is that it’s bringing in different demographics — now, it’s young people, people of all different backgrounds getting into it,” Almeida said. “I think (houseplants are) something that you can take care of that are a lot less scary than a dog or a tiny human. And they’re affordable — you could buy a succulent for just a couple dollars and have something to care for and watch it grow and nurture it.”
Succulents like jade, echeveria and burro’s tail are among the trending plants of the moment, along with fiddle leaf figs and monstera plants. In the future, Ingram and Almeida agreed that colorful and leafy plants will continue to thrive in popularity, and that social media platforms will remain the medium where plant enthusiasts can see what’s in vogue.
“Right now, monsteras are huge, philodendrons are very popular, (and) hoyas are having a moment,” Almeida said. “I feel like the trends are really happening from the ground up. If you look back in history, some trends would start from the top down at the main fashion houses, but right now you’re seeing a lot of young people or people that don’t have a large amount of income who are still being influencers and creating and setting trends.”
Houseplants in your home
Plant and interior design experts alike agree that the first step to incorporating plants in your home is to take stock of your space.
“I always go with space planning, as opposed to just buying and then figuring it out,” interior designer Stephanie Miller said. “My tip would be to outline your space and see where your empty holes are. And then, don’t be afraid to pop greenery in.”
Houseplant placement is an extremely important, yet often overlooked, aspect of plant buying and care, Ingram said. When consulting customers about greenery, Ingram always discusses their goals and intentions for plant ownership as well as the lighting and layout of their home.
“For the person who wants a plant in their house, the most important thing is choosing its spot, and that really starts with the customer,” Ingram said. “I’ll talk to them about where in their home they’d like to see something green, and then we can talk about what the environment is right there specifically. A lot of why people struggle is because they buy plants and they put them in the wrong spot. If we don’t start there and help people choose what is actually going to thrive where they live, people are just going to keep killing plants and get really discouraged.”
Two of the most vital tenets of plant ownership are being informed of your plant’s lighting and watering needs, Ingram said. It’s important to listen to experts’ advice on lighting and placement as well as their instructions for watering so your plant can thrive.
“The phrase I say again and again is ‘water like the rain’ — you want to water less often than you think and more in volume than you think,” Ingram said. “We suggest that everybody take their plants to either the sink or shower so that water can rain over the whole plant and flow into the pot for several minutes. A lot of people don’t fully saturate the soil, so the top inch of the soil stays wet, but the roots at the bottom don’t ever actually get enough.”
If you’re new to plant parenthood, simple plants that don’t require too much upkeep are a good place to start, Almeida said. She recommends sansevieria, pothos, spider plants and spathiphyllum for those starting on their houseplant journeys.
Many plant influencers on social media maintain hundreds of plants in their homes. For those not quite ready to commit to that level of plant ownership, Miller said incorporating plants in small ways throughout the home can be a good compromise.
“For me, it’s always about quality first,” Miller said. “Some areas lend themselves to a small botanical, like a coffee table or a centerpiece. I would incorporate at least two or three into your home decor.”
No matter what your interior design style looks like, plants can complement virtually every aesthetic out there, Haley Rooney, a horticulturist at Cohlmia’s, said.
“Straight-lined sansevierias and ZZ plants lend to ultra modern and minimalist styles,” Rooney said. “Cactuses (and) succulents can make your Southwest boho decor look finished. Bush-shaped plants can break up hard corners in a room and soften edges to make you feel more comfortable in a space. Plants play so well with design — there are books upon books about it.”
While houseplants can be purchased at any big box store or online, it’s best to purchase from a local expert who can teach you the intricacies and nuances of caring for a plant and guide you toward what works best in your home, Jesse Ingram, co-owner of Bayly Botanicals said.
“We want to equip you with enough information that you can take any plant you want,” Ingram said. “Our goal is to educate and give you everything you need when you’re picking up a plant.”
Research shows that having a plant to care for in your home can have many physical and psychological benefits, such as reduced stress, increased productivity and better indoor air quality, according to Healthline.
Callie Ingram said keeping plants around allows you to step outside of yourself and celebrate the simple joys of life.
“I think the trade really blew up because it gives you something to do and something to care about,” Ingram said. “There’s something really special about growing alongside something, because that’s life — we’re all growing as we go through our different circumstances. Plants are reminders that we can still accept sunshine and keep growing and doing that together, just as naturally as a plant does. I think (plants) do really good things for people and their spirits.”