Green Country Home & Garden Show celebrates 20 years

Whether you’re a new homeowner, are looking to remodel or are just a curious shopper, next weekend’s Green Country Home & Garden Show has something for you.

The free event, sponsored by Burnett Home Improvement, Generator Supercenter of Tulsa and Rickert Landscaping & Tree Service, will be held at the Exchange Center at Expo Square on Jan. 27, 28 and 29.

Guests can expect to see booths from a huge variety of local and regional vendors, including home improvement companies, outdoor living businesses, cookware and food vendors and more.

This year, the Green Country Home & Garden Show is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

With the wide array of vendors, this event is perfect for people of all ages, said Libby Kaczmarek, promotions and activation manager at Cox Media Group, who organizes the event.

“We’ll have landscaping and remodeling companies, wineries, chiropractors, even self-defense teachers who have booths at the show,” Kaczmarek said. “There’s truly something for everyone.”

This year, Kaczmarek said event organizers expect up to 20,000 guests to attend the Green Country Home & Garden Show. There are many reasons why the show is so popular year after year, she said.

“A great thing about the show being in January is that a lot of people use this as an opportunity to see what the new trends are,” Kaczmarek said. “This is where a lot of vendors roll out their latest and greatest, so it gives guests an opportunity to see what’s coming down the pipeline.”

Guests also appreciate the opportunity to meet home improvement vendors in person, Kaczmerak said.

“If you’re looking to put in a pool, we have several different pool vendors here, so it’s a good opportunity to go up and talk to them all at once,” Kaczmerak said. “You can compare apples to apples and see if a vendor is a good fit for your project.”

While some vendors at the Green Country Home & Garden Show are from national chains, many represent local businesses, making the show an opportunity to support the local economy.

“For the most part, these are companies that are owned by people who live in our community,” Kaczmerak said. “Supporting local businesses is really important to us.”

Local vendors who will have booths at the Green Country Home & Garden Show spoke to the Tulsa World about their companies and what they’re looking forward to at the show.

Moody Homes

Aaron Moody started Moody Custom Homes just a few years ago but has worked in the construction business for over two decades. He and his father own the business, which specializes in custom home construction and remodels.

“We build all types and sizes of custom homes, which can range from a 1,000-square-foot home to a huge, $2 million custom home and everything in between, we’ve done them all,” Moody said. “‘Custom’ doesn’t have to mean big or fancy, it means whatever you want it to.”

Moody Custom Homes serves clients in the Tulsa area and beyond. When it comes to the home-building process, Moody said he enjoys laying the groundwork and envisioning what a project will look like once completed.

“My dad and I love the beginning of each project: designing the structure, getting the slab in, putting the frame up,” Moody said. “We can close our eyes and look at a flat piece of ground and visualize what the home will look like, but most homeowners can’t do that. Seeing the joy and surprise on their faces when they start to see their home come together is amazing.”

What sets Moody Custom Homes apart from other builders is their desire to always put the homeowner first, Moody said. Their pricing system is upfront and transparent, and they also host a weekly radio show where they offer tips and tricks about remodeling and how to save money during the home construction process.

“We like to give advice on all things building and remodeling, and sharing anything that might be helpful to the community that people might not typically get without having to pay someone,” Moody said.

Moody and his team have been attending the Green Country Home & Garden Show for many years. Moody said they’re looking forward to connecting with clients and exploring the latest home-building technology that will be on display.

“We’re excited to meet potential new customers from home builds and remodels and answer any questions they might have and give them as much information as we can,” Moody said.

Sixth Day Snacks

Sixth Day Snacks is a family-owned, Broken Arrow-based company specializing in healthy snacks, such as homemade restaurant-style salsas, pickled and candied jalapeño slices, hummus and black bean spreads, and granola bites.

The business, owned by Craig and Dawn Chesser, started in 2018 out of a place of necessity. Dawn Chesser had spent the past five years undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer, which resulted in a mountain of medical bills. The Chessers decided to start Sixth Day Snacks as a way to earn extra income and used social media to share their mission with the community.

“I shared our story on Facebook, and the community rallied and supported us so much that we were able to pay the medical bills pretty quickly,” Dawn Chesser said. “We decided to take a leap of faith and make a full-time business out of it.”

The Chessers were given a spot in Mother Road Market’s Kitchen 66, which allowed them to share their snacks with a larger audience and get their professional business started. They eventually moved into their own space in Broken Arrow, which they share with other local companies who can work there, as well.

As the business continued to grow, the whole Chesser family got on board. Craig Chesser left his corporate job to pursue Sixth Day Snacks full time, as Dawn Chesser’s mom and their children also dedicate a lot of time to help with the family business.

“It’s been a really cool journey to get to do this together as a couple and also with our family,” Dawn Chesser said. “It’s given us a lot of time together that was taken away when I had to go through surgery, treatment and radiation.”

Sixth Day Snacks has continued to grow organically and is now offered all over Oklahoma in stores such as Reasor’s, Doc’s Country Mart and Akin’s Natural Foods Market. Their products are also being sold in California, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, Iowa, Missouri and Tennessee.

The Chessers said they are appreciative of the support the greater Tulsa community has given them.

“Tulsa does a really great job of supporting local businesses, and we’re no exception,” Craig Chesser said. “Since COVID, I think it’s become more important to people to know where their food is coming from and where they’re giving their business. So companies like ourselves are really appreciative that people have chosen us.”

Guests can look forward to a plethora of food samples at the Sixth Day Snacks booth at the Green Country Home & Garden Show.

“People can come and try some of our popular items and some of our new flavors,” Craig Chesser said. “We’re excited to get to chat with some of our longtime fans and get to know some of our new ones.”

To commemorate the 20th anniversary milestone, Cox Radio Tulsa is partnering with Mazzio’s Pizza to sponsor a $20,000 giveaway. Contestants over 18 will have the opportunity to guess the winning six-digit combination to a vault containing the prize money.