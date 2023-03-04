Professionals will gather to learn about the state of the commercial real estate industry in Tulsa Wednesday, March 8.

The 25th annual Greater Tulsa Commercial Market Update, presented by the Commercial Real Estate Specialists Committee, will provide insight into the potential for economic development in Tulsa and the surrounding communities. This event is relevant not only to commercial real estate professionals, but also to developers, bankers, investors and others.

The event, held at Venue918, 11505 E. 43rd St., will begin with a networking breakfast at 7:30 a.m. followed by a program with a host of presentations by guest speakers from 8 a.m. to noon.

The CRES has gathered a slate of industry experts to share important information with attendees. Mike Coulter will present the award for commercial realtor of the year, followed by a presentation by Mike Neal, president of the Tulsa Chamber. Rick Guild, the senior vice president of Newmark Robinson Park and a 2022 Tulsa World Magazine Tulsan of the Year Recipient, will discuss Oklahoma analytics. Additionally, Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie and Director of Corporate Real Estate Development Brian Hunt will explain the expansion and development of their areas in recent years. Several other expert speakers will take the stage as well throughout the event.

The update’s keynote speaker is John Baen, a professor of real estate from the University of North Texas. He will speak on the economic development of the U.S. as it relates to real estate.

Ticket prices for this event are available at eventbrite.com.