Grateful Threads owners stitch love into every order

Love and appreciation are stitched into every piece of clothing created by Grateful Threads owners Ellie, Anna and Amy LaGere.
Grateful Threads is an apparel company based out of Tulsa, specializing in comfortable pieces adorned with doodles — smiley faces, peace signs, stars — and positive messages like “Be happy” and “See the good.” The company was created by Amy LaGere and her two daughters, Ellie (23) and Anna (20) in March 2020, after the two were sent home from the University of Oklahoma due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over a year and a half since the company’s start, Grateful Threads is thriving more than the LaGere family ever expected — the trio went from accepting orders from Tulsa locals on Google Forms to launching a full e-commerce website (gratefulthreadstulsa.com) and taking orders from all over the United States and Canada. Despite the massive success Grateful Threads has experienced, however, the company is still family-owned and is operated out of the LaGeres’ Tulsa home.
“I never knew how much fun it would be — owning a business that people get joy from,” Amy LaGere said. “I think it filled a void and allowed the girls and I to have another connection, doing something that brings joy to other people.”
Humble beginnings
Initially, the LaGeres weren’t aiming to start an apparel business.
“Honestly, we were very inspired by boredom,” Ellie LaGere said. “Anna and I had just been sent home from college, and we were looking for something fun to do. She found a sweatshirt online that was similar to what we now make, and I looked at it and thought, ‘Maybe this is something I could do myself.’ I looked up YouTube tutorials for how to do a simple back-stitch and how to tie-dye, and I ended up making her that sweatshirt for her birthday.”
After Anna LaGere posted photos of the homemade sweatshirt on Instagram, messages from friends of the sisters poured in asking how they could get their hands on one for themselves. After bringing her mother and sister in on the operation, Ellie created a Google Form where customers could submit their sizes, preferred tie-dye colors, and any designs or messages they wanted stitched onto their sweatshirt. After this initial test run proved successful, the first iteration of what would later become Grateful Threads was born.
“At first we said, ‘OK, let’s do 15 orders and just see if we can handle it,’” Ellie LaGere said. “We filled up within a day, and once we did those, word got out and people kept asking us for more. We realized we actually had something we could turn into a bigger business. We started our website toward the end of April, and we’ve just been running ever since.”
The thing that sets Grateful Threads apart from other apparel companies is that each custom order is completely personal to the customer, Ellie LaGere said.
“People can really get whatever they want,” Ellie LaGere said. “In the past week, we had sweatshirt orders that requested crazy designs — unicorns, zebras, a gymnast — which can be hard, but it makes me happy that people can order something from us that they wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else, that’s fully customized to them.”
Creative background
Although becoming a designer and business owner wasn’t Ellie LaGere’s initial goal — she graduated with a degree in advertising and also works as a wedding videographer on the side — she always had an interest in fashion and found ways to incorporate popular trends into her personal style without breaking the bank, Ellie LaGere said.
“I’ve always been inspired by fashion, but more so wanting to save money on fashion,” Ellie LaGere said. “If I find an outfit or a piece that I really like, I’m always one to try to recreate it on my own versus buying the original.”
Many of the designs featured on Grateful Threads apparel are the products of absent-minded doodling Ellie LaGere would scribble in the margins of her school notebooks.
“I’ve always been very creative,” Ellie LaGere said. “It’s kind of funny to look through my old notebooks from high school and college, because I’ll see a little cursive ‘Love’ or a doodle, and I’ll realize I’ve just sold a sweatshirt with that exact same design. It almost feels like it’s been in the making for a long time. I’ve been needing a creative outlet, so when we finally had that time at home when we weren’t doing much else, I was able to channel everything into Grateful Threads.”
Amy, Ellie and Anna LaGere all credit their love for music as a large part of the creative inspiration behind the brand. Amy LaGere came up with the name ‘Grateful Threads’ while on a walk around the family’s neighborhood.
“It’s a play off of the Grateful Dead, who we love,” Ellie LaGere said. “But it also fit so well with what we were doing, which was creating sweatshirts with messages spreading optimism and gratitude.”
The LaGeres’ reverence for musicians like Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Frank Ocean and of course, the Grateful Dead, is displayed throughout their website, Amy LaGere said. Customers have the option of custom-ordering sweatshirts in colors that correspond to popular song titles. For red tie-dye, a customer can select “Scarlet Begonias” as an option; for yellow, “Here Comes The Sun.”
Taking off
As Grateful Threads became more successful, the LaGeres added more and more products to their inventory. The company currently offers everything from tie-dyed beanies, baby onesies, T-shirts and more. Entire sororities and workplaces have placed orders for matching tie-dye goods, and local boutiques like J. Cole and Ribbons feature Grateful Threads apparel.
“We have a really great community around us, so at first, I was worried that it was just friends and family who were trying to support us,” Ellie LaGere said. “It really started to feel like a real business when we started selling to random people who found us on Instagram. We’ve sold to probably 45 states now — right now, we’re working on a huge batch for a yoga studio in Wisconsin, which is so cool.”
Although the LaGeres experience a high volume of orders — they’ve hired a few additional people to help them embroider — the products they make haven’t lost their hand-made, personalized feel, Ellie LaGere said.
“All the tie-dying and stitching probably takes two hours per sweatshirt, so we’ve had to hire out a few more stitchers to make it easier on ourselves,” Ellie LaGere said. “We don’t want to mass-produce and lose the charm of having everything be handmade, because that’s probably the greatest part of our business. We put a lot of time and care into everything.”
Working together
When it comes to tie-dying and stitching, every LaGere family member helps out. Amy, Ellie and Anna each have their own individual strengths, however, that they offer to the Grateful Threads business, Ellie LaGere said.
“My mom has the most amazing handwriting, so she does most of the lettering and then I’ll do the designs,” Ellie LaGere said. “Anna does stitching, and she also started our website and helps out with a lot of our social media. She’s really great at curating a social presence, and she’s also found a lot of influencers for us to send products to.”
Ellie and Amy LaGere agree that working together as a family can have its ups and downs, but they’re grateful to be able to spend so much time together.
“We can obviously get on each other’s nerves — which I think any family would — but the best part is being able to share successes with people who are proud of you and care about you so much,” Ellie LaGere said. “We always push each other to be the best we can be.”
“We always have something to talk about with Grateful Threads, so it’s kept us super close and has been a fun bond to have,” Amy LaGere said. “And maybe this is because our product is fun and positive, but our customers have been so nice and easy to work with, which has been so neat.”
Because none of the LaGeres had experience owning their business before starting Grateful Threads, they’ve each learned a lot along the way — mainly, that failure and struggle is part of the road to success, Ellie LaGere said.
“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that there really just isn’t a rulebook for anything in life,” Ellie LaGere said. “You just have to fail a lot until you’re not failing. The biggest word of advice I can give someone is just don’t think that you need to know everything before you start. It’s all about just putting yourself out there — taking those risks, giving it your all and just learning along the way.”
Looking ahead
Going forward, the LaGeres want to keep expanding their business with the goal of reaching more customers across the country.
“In the future, I just want to keep growing,” Ellie LaGere said. “I love the impact we’ve made on Tulsa and I would love to do that with other communities — there’s been so many times where I’m walking around Tulsa and see someone wearing a Grateful Threads shirt, which is so cool — I’d love to expand that feeling to other towns. I’d also love to do more fun and innovative things, like pop-up shops or even a storefront, but right now, it feels like the possibilities are endless.”
“Right now, we’re just taking it as it comes,” Amy LaGere said.
