Grateful Threads owners stitch love into every order

Initially, the LaGeres weren’t aiming to start an apparel business.

“Honestly, we were very inspired by boredom,” Ellie LaGere said. “Anna and I had just been sent home from college, and we were looking for something fun to do. She found a sweatshirt online that was similar to what we now make, and I looked at it and thought, ‘Maybe this is something I could do myself.’ I looked up YouTube tutorials for how to do a simple back-stitch and how to tie-dye, and I ended up making her that sweatshirt for her birthday.”

After Anna LaGere posted photos of the homemade sweatshirt on Instagram, messages from friends of the sisters poured in asking how they could get their hands on one for themselves. After bringing her mother and sister in on the operation, Ellie created a Google Form where customers could submit their sizes, preferred tie-dye colors, and any designs or messages they wanted stitched onto their sweatshirt. After this initial test run proved successful, the first iteration of what would later become Grateful Threads was born.