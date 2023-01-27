 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gorgeous Georgian: This classic Crown Pointe home is teeming with amenities

This week’s Showcase Home is found in the gorgeous Crown Pointe neighborhood of midtown Tulsa.

This Georgian-style home at 9731 S. Knoxville Ave. is found on a 0.88-acre cul-de-sac, with the home itself spanning just over 8,000 square feet.

This beautiful home, now on the market for $1,299,000, was built in 1989 and has been well-maintained since its construction.

Pool

This beautiful outdoor pool features a stone water feature that creates a waterfall.

Incredibly spacious, this property features six bedrooms, five full and two half-baths, four living areas and much more.

Whoever has the pleasure of being this home’s new owner will certainly be impressed by its lengthy list of amenities.

Inside is a newly remodeled chef’s kitchen that’s an entertainer’s dream. This space boasts a massive island that can seat up to eight people, as well as a Wolf range, double ovens, two dishwashers, two sinks, along with a pantry and additional butler’s pantry.

Covered Patio

The covered patio features its own fireplace and full kitchen.

There’s no shortage of places to gather in this home. With a den, formal living room, a Florida-style sunroom and a game room, there are plenty of great spots to relax.

Throughout the home, you’ll also find five fireplaces, creating an added sense of coziness. There’s also a conveniently located wet bar, making this house a great place to host parties.

Perhaps the most special part of the home can be found in the backyard. The exquisite backyard is lined with mature trees, forming a private canopy around the outdoor pool.

Florida Room

This Florida-style sunroom is flooded with natural light, making it the perfect place for houseplants.

The lengthy pool features a stone waterfall as well as a stone diving board. While there is plenty of room for seating near the pool, there’s also a covered outdoor living area, complete with a fireplace and full kitchen.

Adjacent to the pool is a 1,200-square-foot guest house, perfect for hosting out-of-town guests or relatives.

For more information about this home or to schedule a tour, contact Brint Lang, McGraw Realtors, 918-260-6601.

Kitchen

With an island that can seat eight people, this chef’s kitchen can handle large groups.
Den

From the walls of windows lining the den, one can see the beautiful pool in the backyard.
Living Room

The stately formal living room is one of four places to gather inside this home.
Dining Room

A luxurious chandelier and fireplace complement the formal dining room.
Study

Wood paneling in the study makes the space feel professional, yet warm.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

9731 S. Knoxville Ave.

PRICE: $1,299,000

BEDROOMS: 6

BATHS: 5.5+

GARAGE: 3

YEAR BUILT: 1989

LOT SIZE: 0.88 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 8,084 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Brick veneer

SCHOOLS: Jenks

COMMUNITY: Crown Pointe

OFFERED BY: Brint Lang, McGraw Realtors, 918-260-6601

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

