Gorgeous Georgian: This classic Crown Pointe home is teeming with amenities

This week’s Showcase Home is found in the gorgeous Crown Pointe neighborhood of midtown Tulsa.

This Georgian-style home at 9731 S. Knoxville Ave. is found on a 0.88-acre cul-de-sac, with the home itself spanning just over 8,000 square feet.

This beautiful home, now on the market for $1,299,000, was built in 1989 and has been well-maintained since its construction.

Incredibly spacious, this property features six bedrooms, five full and two half-baths, four living areas and much more.

Whoever has the pleasure of being this home’s new owner will certainly be impressed by its lengthy list of amenities.

Inside is a newly remodeled chef’s kitchen that’s an entertainer’s dream. This space boasts a massive island that can seat up to eight people, as well as a Wolf range, double ovens, two dishwashers, two sinks, along with a pantry and additional butler’s pantry.

There’s no shortage of places to gather in this home. With a den, formal living room, a Florida-style sunroom and a game room, there are plenty of great spots to relax.

Throughout the home, you’ll also find five fireplaces, creating an added sense of coziness. There’s also a conveniently located wet bar, making this house a great place to host parties.

Perhaps the most special part of the home can be found in the backyard. The exquisite backyard is lined with mature trees, forming a private canopy around the outdoor pool.

The lengthy pool features a stone waterfall as well as a stone diving board. While there is plenty of room for seating near the pool, there’s also a covered outdoor living area, complete with a fireplace and full kitchen.

Adjacent to the pool is a 1,200-square-foot guest house, perfect for hosting out-of-town guests or relatives.

For more information about this home or to schedule a tour, contact Brint Lang, McGraw Realtors, 918-260-6601.