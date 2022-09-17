Good as new: The HBA's Home Remodeling Showcase returns for its 22nd year

This weekend, Sept. 17 and 18, the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa will host its 22nd annual Home Remodeling Showcase.

Presented by the Remodelers Council of the HBA, the event gives guests the opportunity to tour seven homes remodeled by builders across Tulsa. The homes featured in the Home Remodeling Showcase, located in midtown and south Tulsa, are 2811 E. 44th Court, 2845 S. Florence Ave., 16744 E. 48th St., 11018 S. Toledo Ave., 1719 S. 94th East Ave., 2962 E. 45th Place and 3127 S. Boston Court.

Participating builders — all members of the Remodelers Council — include Emmons Construction, Grant Homes Remodel & Restoration, Sonrise Construction, Hammer Stars, The Buckingham Group and Day Build & Design.

All proceeds from the Home Remodeling Showcase will benefit the John 3:16 Mission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless and poor Tulsans.

“I think people really like getting to see the new trends in remodeling and getting to talk one-on-one with the remodeler,” said Sarah Gentry, the HBA of Greater Tulsa’s director of special events. “If you’re looking to remodel, it lets you compare different styles of decor and design in these homes throughout the weekend versus having to make individual appointments with the remodelers.”

Matt Emmons is the owner of Emmons Construction, whose project at 2811 E. 44th Court will be featured in the Home Remodeling Showcase.

Emmons, originally from New Mexico, relocated to Tulsa in 2000. He worked as a musician for several years, doing construction work on the side, before opening Emmons Construction in 2008. The company specializes mainly in residential remodeling and construction. Remodeling his clients’ entire homes is Emmons’ favorite type of project to take on, he said.

“Whole-home remodels are the most enjoyable because you get to see your projects rise up like a phoenix out of the ashes,” Emmons said. “They’re all pretty invasive, so when the homeowners have patience, it’s very helpful.”

What makes an Emmons Construction project unique is the hands-on experience clients get when they choose the company for their remodel, Emmons said.

“I’m involved from the get-go all the way until the end of the project,” Emmons said. “I get to know the homeowners pretty well and become more of a partner than just someone they hire.”

This year will be Emmons’ fourth year participating in the Home Remodeling Showcase. He’ll be showcasing one of his favorite new remodeling projects, a master bathroom remodel.

Last year, Emmons was awarded the 2021 HBA of Greater Tulsa’s Remodeler of the Year award.

“(Receiving the award) means I’m doing my best to be at the top of my game,” Emmons said. “Being involved in the HBA is the biggest feather in my cap that can prove to my clients that I’m the best choice for them. It encompasses more than me being good at my job — it means I get to be a good steward for the HBA.”

Emmons said he’s excited about the connections he’ll get to make at this year’s Home Remodeling Showcase.

“I look forward to interacting with people who are interested in remodeling, the finished products and the process,” Emmons said. “It’s a long weekend, but it’s a fun weekend because I get to meet so many people.”

Peter Grant owns Grant Homes Remodel & Restoration, whose project at 2845 S. Florence Ave. will be featured in the Home Remodeling Showcase this weekend. Grant has been a member of the HBA of Tulsa for 14 years and has participated in the Home Remodeling Showcase for 10.

“What I love about remodeling is the creative process — taking something that’s not so great and turning it into something spectacular,” Grant said. “Translating what your clients want and turning that into successful architectural spaces is extremely gratifying.”

Grant started Grant Homes Remodel & Restoration in 2005, the product of a lifelong interest in construction.

“Since I was a small child, I was fascinated with taking things apart and putting them back together again,” Grant said. “It started with my toys, then bicycles, and then taking my house apart, which, thankfully, I was successful in putting back together. It’s always been a passion for me — I rarely feel like I’m actually working.”

At this year’s Home Remodeling Showcase, Grant’s project on display will be what he calls a “destination resort project” — a 1,000-square-foot addition including an outdoor living space, pool, sports bar and game area.

“A great remodel is an improvement on a house that makes people wonder if it was original to the home,” Grant said. “It looks like it was built at the same time the original home was built, but inside it offers all of the conveniences and styles and amenities that a newer construction offers.”

To Grant, the Home Remodeling Showcase represents the increased interest in remodeling that has come about due to stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.

“One of the most interesting things about the pandemic is it forced people to spend more time in their homes, so they started rediscovering their living spaces and getting excited about making improvements,” Grant said. “My favorite place on the planet always has been and always will be my home. It’s really exciting to see people getting excited about being home again and improving that space.”

Grant said he’s most excited about the money the Home Remodeling Showcase will raise for the John 3:16 Mission.

“We’re really excited about partnering with John 3:16 … It’s become very obvious over the past three years with the pandemic how many people they’re feeding and lodging and how many lives they’re transforming,” Grant said. “They’re putting food in their belly, a roof over their head and giving them spiritual guidance, information and resources so they can make lasting changes in their lives.”

The Home Remodeling Showcase will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door of any home on the tour. One ticket purchase will admit you to all participating homes. Children under 12 are free with a paid adult.

<&rule>

Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

</&hrdp2>