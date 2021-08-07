Get ready for fall outdoor entertaining with a patio improvement

Tulsa homes have been abuzz with renovation projects — be it large contractors or low-key DIY projects — since COVID-19 forced everyone into becoming homebodies. With COVID cases on the rise again, it may be time to improve back patios and create inviting outdoor spaces to relax this fall.

One of the best ways to increase the value of your home is to enlarge living spaces, whether through literal square foot expansion or design techniques, according to HGTV. Investments in landscaping and outdoors areas, they went on to explain, offer a 100% average return at resale. In other words, money invested in outdoor improvement will benefit you short-term (as you enjoy the space) and long-term (when you resell).

Jake Turner, lead designer with Everything Outdoors of Tulsa, told the Tulsa World his top three ways to improve an outdoor area.

Patio expansion & pergola construction

“If you follow the trend over the past 10 years or so, there are three main areas that a homeowner can improve and get a great return on investment,” Turner said. “No. 1: Patio expansion. You just can’t go wrong here. The more outdoor living space, the better.”