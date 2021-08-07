Get ready for fall outdoor entertaining with a patio improvement

Tulsa homes have been abuzz with renovation projects — be it large contractors or low-key DIY projects — since COVID-19 forced everyone into becoming homebodies. With COVID cases on the rise again, it may be time to improve back patios and create inviting outdoor spaces to relax this fall.
One of the best ways to increase the value of your home is to enlarge living spaces, whether through literal square foot expansion or design techniques, according to HGTV. Investments in landscaping and outdoors areas, they went on to explain, offer a 100% average return at resale. In other words, money invested in outdoor improvement will benefit you short-term (as you enjoy the space) and long-term (when you resell).
Jake Turner, lead designer with Everything Outdoors of Tulsa, told the Tulsa World his top three ways to improve an outdoor area.
Patio expansion & pergola construction
“If you follow the trend over the past 10 years or so, there are three main areas that a homeowner can improve and get a great return on investment,” Turner said. “No. 1: Patio expansion. You just can’t go wrong here. The more outdoor living space, the better.”
Turner’s words echo those of other experts. Patio expansion entails adding on to an existing deck or concrete patio. Media can be mixed and matched, such as adding a stone or brick extension to an existing concrete patio. Everything Outdoors of Tulsa offers patio expansion options that can be completed in about month, just in time for fall.
“Every project is different, especially because this field takes on so much artistic impression,” Turner said. “Our outdoor living areas that completely transform a bland patio into a great extension from inside to outside are our favorites.”
Following patio expansion, Turner listed patio coverings and outdoor kitchens as ranking No. 2 and No. 3 in outdoor renovation. Pergolas and fully shingled, open-air structures are a great way to protect the space as well as yourself from the ever-changing Oklahoma weather, Turner explained. Once the patio is covered, home owners can install outdoor TVs or kitchens, which could serve as the perfect consolation prizes for the football tailgater waylaid by COVID.
Back patio lighting
As the days get shorter and the nights get longer, outdoor lighting is a perfect way to create an inviting patio environment that’ll keep people outside long past sunset.
Solar-powered path lights, globe string lights and outdoor wall lights are atop 2021 outdoor lighting trends, according to Houzz, a home remodeling hub. These types of lighting can be easy DIY alternatives to professional installation.
Diego Silva, a sales associate at Lowe’s, 1525 S. Yale Ave., said options for quick and easy outdoor lighting options are endless, and the best route is to pick a theme.
“Lately, we’ve seen people get everything from tiki torches to old-fashioned string lights,” Silva said. “But having nice lighting can make people want to stay outside at home after dark. And with COVID, that’s a good option.”
String lights are available for purchase in a variety of styles and sizes. Old-fashioned Edison lights, with large bulbs and orange filaments, offer a natural, vintage aesthetic, and are currently trending. They can also be incredibly energy efficient. Dimmable Edison LED bulbs can reduce energy bills by 90%, according to Architectural Digest, and many models can be screwed into existing light fixtures to complement string lights additions.
Installing string lights can be easily done at home with a few hanging hooks and an extension cord, if necessary. However, companies like Everything Outdoor of Tulsa offer outdoor patio light and landscaping floodlight packages. The key for choosing outdoor lighting is to identify the theme of the outdoor space — such as coastal, country or Moroccan — and pursue an option that meshes well.
“Don’t minimize how much low voltage lighting can really make a space,” Turner advised.
Low voltage lighting reduces normal line voltage of 120 to 277 volts down to 12 to 24 volts. It is often used to line outdoor pathways, gardens or patio edges. Low voltage lighting and string lights both offer easy installation options at low costs and can instantly bring life to a dim backyard space.
Greenery
Anita Todd, a Tulsa gardener, suggested adding a pop of color to liven up outdoor spaces.
“Impatiens plants are a wonderful option for back patios,” Todd said. “They come in a wide range of bright colors, bloom like crazy for one season, and you don’t have to worry about digging new holes.”
Backyard vegetable or flower gardens aside, a few potted plants on the patio can spruce up the environment. To make your patio plants look like an expert landscaping project, Better Homes and Gardens’ Andrea Beck suggests a themed cluster of container plants.
“Make sure to follow a planting theme, such as a mix of colorful annuals and perennials, a monochromatic look created with flowers and foliage, or even a lush arrangement of tropical houseplants,” Beck said.
The suggestions regarding patio expansion, outdoor lighting and greenery can all be actualized on one’s own or through the help of a professional. If you’re looking to revamp an outdoor space on a budget and are willing to do it yourself, there are endless DIY videos and blogs offering guidance. YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok are among the top content-creating platforms that can inspire a one-of-a-kind backyard haven.
In 2020, Americans spent $420 billion on home improvement projects, according to Harvard University researchers, and similar trends are expected this year. So whether you’re looking to improve home patios for personal enjoyment or resell value, the initiative has a guaranteed payoff.
