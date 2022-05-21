Gathering Place to host guided garden tours

Gathering Place is partnering with AARP Oklahoma to provide Guided Garden Tours beginning this spring. The free guided walks will occur once a month in May, September, and October, and each walk will focus on a different part of the park in full bloom during the season.

“A walk through the gardens of Gathering Place is delightful in so many ways,” said Sarah Van Zandt, director of education and programming at Gathering Place. “From the natural beauty of our native plant species to the variety of habitats, there are endless learning opportunities while strolling through the park. We are thankful for our partnership with AARP Oklahoma, which allows us to provide free tours that educate and engage the community on a variety of ecosystems and wildlife in the park.”

A nature expert will lead each guided walk through a specific garden and will conclude with a hands-on activity themed around the tour, creating a keepsake for participants. Light refreshments will be provided.

“Gathering Place is a beautiful public space accessible to everyone and truly is a park for all ages,” said AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl. “Healthy aging has been an AARP priority since our founding more than 60 years ago. Activities like the guided walks contribute to one’s health and wellbeing and studies show physical activity leads to lower rates of depression, dementia and other issues. AARP Oklahoma has been a proud community partner since the park opened and very pleased to support the new Guided Garden Tours.”

Tour dates:

Thursday, May 26: Wildflower Walk, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 29: Monarch Migration & Pollinators Party, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 13: Fall Foliage Tree Talk, 9:30 a.m.

For more information, visit gatheringplace.org/events.

Featured video: