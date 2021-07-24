Garden World: Don't get played as a sap. Know the signs of a yellow-bellied sapsucker

Recognizing the difference between borer damage and woodpecker damage is child’s play. The small, somewhat rectangular holes caused by a sapsucker always appear in straight rows, one row on top of the other, with individual holes approximately one half-inch or less apart. Whereas the perfectly round exit holes created by wood-boring insects always appear in a random pattern, never in straight rows.

Yellow-bellied sapsuckers are beautiful little birds that overwinter in the southern United States. In the spring, they migrate to the northern United States and southern Canada. It’s worth noting that the species is classified under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and is protected by both state and federal law.

Sapsucker damage is most likely to occur on the following tree species: birch, crabapple, pine, maple and deciduous magnolias, trees with relatively high sugar content in their sap. As sap flows from newly drilled holes, the sapsucker uses its brush-like tongue to draw-up the sap along with any insects caught in the sap.

Persistent action is required to discourage sapsuckers from feeding on your tree. The use of scaring tactics such as loud horns, threatening screams and crashing cymbals may momentarily scare them away. Your neighbors may not take kindly to those tactics, however.