Tulsa Garden Club to host 70th annual garden tour; Tulsa Garden Center to reopen
Tulsa Garden Club to host 70th annual garden tour; Tulsa Garden Center to reopen

With spring in full bloom, some of the most beautiful yards in Tulsa will be on display Saturday as part of the 70th annual garden tour.

The theme of this year's tour is Déjà Vu. Hosted by the Tulsa Garden Club from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the tour will highlight four private gardens in midtown and south Tulsa.

Small and large gardens with unique and varied plantings, hardscape, water elements and lightscape will be featured. Whether maintained by the homeowners, professionals or a hybrid of the two, they are designed to integrate the outdoors with everyday living.

After last year's tour was suspended because of COVID-19, the Tulsa Garden Club is aiming for a safe return to the event, with masks and social distancing required.

Gardens on the tour are the Dickason home, 4747 S. Yorktown Place; the Horowitz home, 5229 S. Columbia Ave.; the Largent home, 2914 E. 44th Place; and the Wallace home, 2424 E. 29th St.

Tickets are $10 in advance via Eventbrite on TulsaGardenClub.org and $15 on Saturday at the featured gardens.

Patron tickets also are available at additional cost and grant access to an exclusive party Friday night that includes walking tours of three new homes in the Brookside area.

Proceeds from the community's longest-running educational garden tour benefit Tulsa Garden Club projects including the Tulsa Garden Center, which reopens Saturday at Woodward Park and is the site of the historical Tulsa Rose Garden.

Tulsa Garden Center reopens

The Tulsa Garden Center and the Linnaeus Teaching Garden at Woodward Park are celebrating their Grand Reopening this weekend. Visit them at 2435 S. Peoria Ave. when they open 9 a.m. Saturday May 1.

There will be lots to do and buy to get ready for the gardening season.

9 a.m.-1p.m. Saturday, May 1: Tulsa Perennial Club's “Perennials and More” Plant Sale

Members divide plants each year, and since their sale wasn’t able to take place last year, there will be an overabundance of plants to choose from.

This year, the Club collaborated with these vendors: The Collector’s Garden, Utopia Gardens and Duck Creek Farms. There will also be a special offering including plants and other items belonging to the late Russell Studebaker. Proceeds from his items to go toward a memorial bench in his honor.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 1 : Tulsa Garden Club's 70th Annual Garden Tour

Visit four beautiful gardens in midtown and south Tulsa.

12 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2: Tulsa Area Iris Society Spring Show

Come by and see the irises exhibited by the Tulsa Area Iris Society members and buy a few of the potted irises that they will have for sale.

