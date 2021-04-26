Tulsa Garden Club to host 70th annual garden tour; Tulsa Garden Center to reopen

With spring in full bloom, some of the most beautiful yards in Tulsa will be on display Saturday as part of the 70th annual garden tour.

The theme of this year's tour is Déjà Vu. Hosted by the Tulsa Garden Club from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the tour will highlight four private gardens in midtown and south Tulsa.

Small and large gardens with unique and varied plantings, hardscape, water elements and lightscape will be featured. Whether maintained by the homeowners, professionals or a hybrid of the two, they are designed to integrate the outdoors with everyday living.

After last year's tour was suspended because of COVID-19, the Tulsa Garden Club is aiming for a safe return to the event, with masks and social distancing required.

Gardens on the tour are the Dickason home, 4747 S. Yorktown Place; the Horowitz home, 5229 S. Columbia Ave.; the Largent home, 2914 E. 44th Place; and the Wallace home, 2424 E. 29th St.

Tickets are $10 in advance via Eventbrite on TulsaGardenClub.org and $15 on Saturday at the featured gardens.