Master Gardener: Urban Gardener classes coming up
Master Gardener: Urban Gardener classes coming up

I love my gardens, but I really don’t know what I am doing. Do you teach any classes on gardening? — L.K.

This is a question we get again and again at our Diagnostic Center and the answer is a definite yes, we do teach classes on gardening.

A few years back we started offering a series of classes we called our Urban Gardener Series. These classes were started specifically to provide a resource for all those people who either ask us this question or think this question.

After several years of teaching the classes twice a year, 2020 brought that to a stop. As an alternative, we transitioned the classes to an online format, but there’s still nothing like actual human interaction where you can ask questions.

Now that the COVID-19 restrictions are diminishing, we are excited to once again offer our Urban Gardener Classes in person.

This series of classes is designed for the beginner to intermediate gardener. The classes are designed to provide you with a basic understanding of a variety of horticultural topics that will help make you a more successful and environmentally friendly gardener.

The Urban Gardener series consists of six classes. The first three classes are part of what we call our Seed to Supper track. These first three classes include information on soil science and nutrient management, composting for the home gardener, planning your vegetable garden, types of vegetable gardens, starting vegetables from seed and dealing with plant disease and pests, among other topics.

The second three classes are what we call our Landscape and Lawn track. In these classes, you will learn about how to create your own pollinator garden, which trees and shrubs do well in Oklahoma, how to plant and care for trees and shrubs properly, turf establishment and maintenance and how to control weeds.

Oftentimes people will ask us why we teach a class in the spring and the fall. Well, spring is obvious because that is the start of gardening season. But fall vegetable gardens are favorites to many Master Gardeners due to the cooler temperatures and the reduced pest load because many troublesome insects' lifespans do not match well with fall gardens. Also, the best time to plant trees and shrubs is in the fall, and it’s also the best time to re-seed fescue.

This year, our classes start Tuesday, July 20, so you will know what you need to know when it’s time to plant those fall crops. The weekly classes will be at the OSU Extension Center from 6-8 p.m. The cost for the series is $40, but you can also sign up for either track or individual classes. However, we hope you will sign up for all six since they connect and build upon one another. To find out more or sign up, visit tulsamastergardeners.org. If you have an interest, don’t delay, because seating is limited. We hope to see you there.

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.

Garden Tips

- Spider mites are active. Foliage of most infested plants becomes pale and speckled; juniper foliage turns a pale yellowish color. Shake a branch over white paper and watch for tiny specks that crawl. Treat with insecticidal soap or neem oil.

- Some pests can be hand-picked without using a pesticide. Do not spray if predators such as lady beetles are present. Spraying insecticides early in the morning or late in the day will avoid spraying honeybees and other essential pollinators.

- Mow cool season grasses at 3 inches high, warm season at 2 1/2 inches. Mowing should be frequent enough to remove not more than one-third of the leaf blade per cutting.

