Master Gardener: Urban Gardener classes coming up

The second three classes are what we call our Landscape and Lawn track. In these classes, you will learn about how to create your own pollinator garden, which trees and shrubs do well in Oklahoma, how to plant and care for trees and shrubs properly, turf establishment and maintenance and how to control weeds.

Oftentimes people will ask us why we teach a class in the spring and the fall. Well, spring is obvious because that is the start of gardening season. But fall vegetable gardens are favorites to many Master Gardeners due to the cooler temperatures and the reduced pest load because many troublesome insects' lifespans do not match well with fall gardens. Also, the best time to plant trees and shrubs is in the fall, and it’s also the best time to re-seed fescue.

This year, our classes start Tuesday, July 20, so you will know what you need to know when it’s time to plant those fall crops. The weekly classes will be at the OSU Extension Center from 6-8 p.m. The cost for the series is $40, but you can also sign up for either track or individual classes. However, we hope you will sign up for all six since they connect and build upon one another. To find out more or sign up, visit tulsamastergardeners.org. If you have an interest, don’t delay, because seating is limited. We hope to see you there.