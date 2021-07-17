Master Gardener: Troubleshooting tomato plant woes

Most any kind of mulch will work, but I would suggest staying away from the rubber mulches as they can get hot (defeating the purpose) and they don’t decompose to become an organic addition to your soil at the end of the season. Mulch made from wood chips is available at most garden centers, but straw is another great option. Straw can usually be found at a farm supply store. The city of Tulsa also maintains a mulch site where you can pick up unlimited amounts of free mulch. All you need is a driver’s license or a current city utility bill to prove you are a Tulsa resident. The address is 2100 N. 145th East Ave. It is open seven days a week (excluding city holidays) from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The next thing you can do is create some space between lower branches on your tomato plant and the mulch/soil. This would involve pruning the lower branches of your plant up maybe a foot or so. This distance between the leaves/fruit and the soil will help to minimize the splashing of the pathogens up onto your plant or fruit.

Speaking of water, you may need to change the way you water your plants. The bottom line is that the roots need the water, not the stems, branches, leaves or fruit. If your garden is in a place that gets watered by your lawn sprinkler system, that ship has sailed. Either way, be sure to water in the morning so that excess moisture can evaporate off your plants.