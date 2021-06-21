Master Gardener: Think twice before destroying garden caterpillars

Another garden pest that can cause us trouble is the tomato hornworm. These caterpillars can grow to about the size of your index finger and are really quite spectacular to look at. The usual treatment for tomato hornworms is to just hand pick them off and destroy them. If you are too soft-hearted for this, bacillus thuringiensis also works well.

But — and this is a big but — tomato hornworm caterpillars are on the way to becoming a beautiful moth. These moths are quite spectacular, growing to a wingspan of between 3 to 5 inches. So, if you find these on your tomato plants, once again you have a decision to make. Do you just live and let live, or do you eliminate the threat to your garden?

Rather than destroying these caterpillars, you might want to move them to one plant if you have multiple plants and let them devour the single plant. Their feeding only lasts about three weeks and then they go into the soil to pupate.

This strategy comes with a warning because each female moth can lay up to 2,000 eggs in its lifetime. This means that the hornworms will be back.