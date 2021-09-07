Master Gardener: The joys of fall vegetable gardens, and tips on planting garlic

Is it too late to start my fall vegetable garden? — D.T.

It’s probably too late to start some crops from seed, but there are still a lot of vegetables you can plant, grow and harvest before winter arrives. And there are some that you can grow through the winter. Let’s talk about some of these.

Fall vegetable gardens are my favorite. Yes, I like to get out in the spring to get things growing, but then summer sets in and let’s admit it: Taking care of the vegetable garden can get tiresome in the heat. But in contrast, it can be downright joyful watering and even weeding as the temperatures cool down in the fall. Plus, you get a couple of added bonuses from a fall garden: You won’t have as many pest problems, and vegetables grown in the fall just seem to taste better.

Now is a great time to start a variety of crops such as cabbage, collards, kale, kohlrabi, mustard, peas, radish, rutabaga, spinach, Swiss chard and turnips. As long as the weather cooperates, you should be able to get a good harvest later this year.

The vegetables mentioned above are what we call semi-hardy vegetables, meaning they can typically survive a few light frosts before giving it up to winter.