Master Gardener: Start planning for your vegetable garden now

I’ve never grown vegetables before, but I want to start next year. Any advice? SH

Congratulations on wanting to become a vegetable gardener. I know that for many of us, getting out and working in our vegetable gardens in 2020 not only helped to keep us sane, but also reduced our trips out to the grocery store. In a way, it’s the ultimate social distancing activity.

As you are thinking through what you want to do, there are some things you need to consider. First of all: What type of vegetable garden do you want to have?

Because you are just beginning, I would suggest you start small for at least the first year. Don’t go out and till up your entire backyard, as you will likely get overwhelmed. Container gardens are a good place to start and are especially great if you don’t live somewhere you can have an in-ground garden.

You can grow vegetables in almost any type of container. Five-gallon buckets are good for tomatoes or peppers, among others. Just be sure to drill some holes in the bottom of the bucket so that excess water can drain out the bottom. Once your bucket is ready, you will just need to fill it with some garden soil. Containers can also be decorative, just like those you might use for flowers, if you are so inclined.