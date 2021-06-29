Master Gardener: How much water does my garden need?

How do I know how much to water my garden? — K.S.
This is a very good question and addresses a dilemma gardeners face all the time. Water usage is important for our plants, and using water wisely is good for all of us. Here are a few tips to help simplify the process.
Each garden is going to have unique qualities that determine how often it needs to be watered.
For example, this time of year, the general recommendation is that tomatoes need between 1 to 2 inches of water per week. But even this recommendation comes with a bit of a disclaimer: The amount will depend on soil type, humidity and temperature.
If you have a nice sandy loam, you will probably need to water at the upper level of this recommendation because sandy soils tend to drain faster. However, if your soil leans more toward the clay end of the spectrum, you probably won’t need to provide the full 2 inches of water each week. But in both cases, we need to factor in humidity and temperature, and there is no easy calculation for that.
So, here is how I approach watering my garden and lawn — I let my plants tell me. I watch them to see when they look a little droopy. Pretty soon, you will learn how much water they need and how often they need it.
Water needs also depend on the age of the plants. Newly planted plants are going to need more water (and more often). For example, I just set out some new tomato plants. If I don’t water them every day at least, I don’t think they would make it. They have not had time to establish a robust root system yet, so daily watering is the only way to keep them alive right now.
However, right next to them are some oregano and thyme I have had for years. They have a well-established root system, and they get watered every other day when it is hot like this. This goes for my strawberries, too.
Once these tomato plants are established, I will back off a little bit. We really want them to develop a deep root system so they are not so dependent on day-to-day weather. This is why the plants that are established can tolerate the heat better.
Now that you have learned the water needs of your plants, you need to place your mulch around flowers and vegetables. Mulch helps maintain better soil temperatures for your plants when compared to non-mulched soil. Non-mulched soil temperatures can vary by 30 degrees or more in the sun, with the temperature sometimes getting close to 120 degrees. At this temperature, any moisture in the top inch or two of you soil will evaporate, leaving your plant’s root dry. The only way to counter this without mulch is to water more often and likely in larger quantities. Mulch requires an investment up front but will work to your advantage in the long run.
For container gardens, a different approach is needed. They cannot draw moisture from the surrounding soil; they only have access to what you provide them. At this point, I am watering my container plants almost every day. It’s easy for container plants to get dry.
There are a variety of ways to water your plants. You can let the sprinkler system take care of it, or you can use a soaker hose or a micro-sprayer system. Or you can hand water, which is my preferred method. I like to hand water my plants not only because it gets me out in the garden, but it also gives me time to check up on my plants.
Finally, watering in the morning is best. It gives your plants the water they need right before they are going to need it, and any water that splashes onto the leaves will evaporate before nightfall, which helps minimize disease in your garden.
If you engage in good watering practices, you will not only use less water, but your plants will be happier.
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.