Master Gardener: Hedge apple trees known by many names

As a kid on the farm, I remember seeing a lot of what we called hedge apple trees. Are those still around? — J.H.

Yes, hedge apples are still around. However, hedge apple is just one name for these trees. They are also known as horse apple, bois d’arc, monkey ball, monkey brains, yellow-wood, mock orange and Osage orange. The irony here is that these trees are not apple, orange or monkey trees (monkey trees?), but are actually members of the mulberry family. For our purposes, we’ll call them Osage oranges.

The name “hedge apple” comes from the fact that early settlers would plant Osage orange trees in rows to serve as a kind of fence between the vegetable garden and their livestock. The use of these thorny trees for this purpose continued until barbed wire was invented in 1874. After the invention of barbed wire, Osage orange wood was used for fence posts to hold the barbed wire due to its strength and resistance to wood rot. Apparently, when using the wood for fence posts, they needed to use the wood while it was still green because, if the wood aged, it was difficult to get the staples in to hold the barbed wire.