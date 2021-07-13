Home landscape lacking? Ornamental grasses add interest to garden

Many a gardener finds themselves in this dilemma. We did our best to plan our gardens, we shopped, we brought home everything on our list, and got them planted. But it still seems like it needs something. What should we do?

First, if you planted perennials, in my experience it takes at least a year for them to take off. They might do OK this year, but I never expect them to really shine for at least a year or two. When thinking of adding something to your garden, also remember the projected full size of what you planted. For example, we just populated a new flower bed at our house. We got everything planted, but to look at it now, it’s a little underwhelming and we are tempted to go back to the nursery to get some additional plants to fill in. But we need to remember that the Rose of Sharon that we planted that is just about 2 feet tall right now but will likely be 8 feet tall and wide in a few years. It just takes patience.