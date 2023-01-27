Furniture finds: Resale and consignment shops got a boost during pandemic and show no signs of slowing

Not unlike the fashion industry, the furniture industry is largely cyclical: Trends that were popular decades ago resurface, and vintage pieces regain popularity as time goes on.

That’s just one reason we are seeing a surge of consignment furniture here and across the country. Local stores offering consignment pieces from all different time periods are seeing their inventory fly off the shelf as Tulsans wish to fill their homes with items with character and history.

“The main reason people are drawn to consignment stores is that furniture that’s being made in the big furniture stores is not the quality it used to be,” said Tana Large, owner of Round the House Consignment in Tulsa, 4941 S. Peoria Ave. “They want the kind of furniture from our past, the kind that can last for years and years.”

Research shows that Tulsa is not the only place experiencing a boom in re-sold furniture. According to analysts from Kaiyo, an online platform for re-selling furniture, the furniture resale industry is on track to hit nearly $17 billion in sales by 2025, which is a 70% increase from 2018.

A partial explanation for the recent growth in the consignment industry is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply chain issues that arose from it, said Diana Clark, owner of Mustard Seed Consignment in Tulsa, 5800 S. Lewis Ave.

“In the last three years, our business has boomed because a lot of people are re-doing and renovating their homes,” Clark said. “The supply chain problems in the furniture industry have helped us — people want to buy things that they can touch, see and feel, and they don’t want to order them off the internet and wait forever.”

Consumers can find all types of furniture items at consignment shops: big pieces such as dressers or bookshelves, as well as lighting, rugs, vases and even artwork. Items that are especially on-trend at the moment are mid-century modern pieces and traditional French country decor, Clark said. Pieces made of wood are especially in-demand at Round the House Consignment, Large said.

Besides consignment furniture being in vogue at the moment, customers are drawn to the competitive pricing at consignment stores and the fact that each item there is unique, Clark said.

“People are always looking for really good quality at a really good price,” Clark said. “Our biggest customer base is just regular people and some interior designers who are looking for wonderful things for their homes.”

“We see people coming in for those special pieces that become a focal point in their home,” Large said. “They might furnish most of their home from a big box store, but they need one piece to add drama and impact. They come (to Round the House Consignment) to find pieces with history behind them that you can’t find in a big furniture store.”

Large also owns Interiors Designer Co-op, 3133 S. Harvard Ave., which specializes in offering new pieces along with higher-end, vintage furniture pieces, providing shoppers — including many local interior designers — with plenty of options.

There are many reasons why someone may want to sell furniture at a consignment shop, from lifestyle changes to moving and everything in between, Large said.

“Someone may bring furniture here if they lost a family member and need to clear out an estate, but we also get people who are just downsizing and have extra furniture that they don’t need anymore,” Large said. “People also change their color schemes a lot — recently, someone came in and consigned a lot of golds and browns because she’s changing her home to all silvers and metallics.”

Of course, the option exists to resell furniture online on platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, but selling at a consignment shop may yield better results. Clark said 97% of the items they accept at Mustard Seed Consignment are sold.

The process for consigning furniture varies from shop to shop but generally involves a seller sending a photo to shop owners via email for their approval. Once approved, an item usually will stay on the floor for 90 days before being donated to charity.

“We take a wide variety of items, and we try to make sure they’re all solid wood furniture pieces, that the upholstery is clean and that it’s all up-to-date with today’s interior design fashions,” Large said.

All items accepted at Mustard Seed Consignment are meticulously inspected for faults before they’re added to the shop’s floor, Clark said.

“We don’t accept anything that’s damaged or has flaws,” Clark said. “The main reason we turn items down is due to their condition.”

Sales from each item are split 50-50 between the seller and the consignment shop owner, both Large and Clark said. As far as pricing, a general rule of thumb is to price an item for half of its retail price, but additional internet research for how to price unique items may be required, Large said.

Some items, Large said, are almost always guaranteed to sell quickly.

“Certain items will always sell, like pairs of chairs and pairs of tables,” Large said. “Personally, I love original art pieces and sculpture, and those usually sell well, too.”

In some cases, consignment pieces carry a much deeper meaning than ever thought imaginable, Clark said.

“We had a large wooden African sculpture that had been purchased at a Sotheby’s auction years ago,” Clark said. “A man came in, and he just about started crying. He said, ‘This is from my tribe.’ He told us about all of the markings on it and told us about how sacred it was, and how it should’ve never gotten away from his tribe, so we set out to make it possible for him to buy it. He came with his sons and put it in the back of his pickup on a rug. They did a whole ceremony where they washed it down with leaves that had been soaked in water and said prayers over it. And it just made me cry that we got it back to the home where it belonged.”

Experiences like that are the reason why Clark is passionate about consignment furniture. She has the opportunity to sell people items that are special and become an important part of their lives and their homes, she said.

As for the future of the consignment furniture industry, both Large and Clark said they expect to continually see growth.

“I expect a really bright future,” Clark said. “People are really aware of their money and their expenditures, and they love to feel like they got a really good buy. It makes them really happy. I think this industry is going no place but up.”