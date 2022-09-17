 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
French luxury: Charming Oakview Estates home full of beautiful touches

  • Updated
  • 0

Tour this week's showcase home at 3462 S. Atlanta Place. Photos courtesy of VAST Media

This week’s Showcase Home can be found in midtown Tulsa at 3462 S. Atlanta Place. The spacious home, built in the French style, covers just over 6,000 square feet, with its property spanning 0.36 acres.

The luxury home, built in 2005, is being sold for $1,295,000. It has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a four-car garage, an uncommon feature in midtown.

This home is located in the Oakview Estates neighborhood, which is located near another amazing architectural feat, the Richard Lloyd Jones house.

The home at 3462 S. Atlanta Place is filled with many beautiful finishes that make the home feel luxurious. Downstairs are several living and dining spaces that feel both upscale and relaxing. In these spaces, you’ll find well-crafted built-in bookshelves, beamed ceilings and no shortage of windows to allow natural light to flow inside.

One highlight of the downstairs space is the chef’s kitchen. Amazing custom cabinetry, an abundance of countertop space and black and white tile backsplash make this kitchen especially memorable. A large pantry just off the kitchen has plenty of storage as well.

The beautiful, private master suite feels like a room you’d rent in a resort, with high, beamed ceilings framing the space. It also features a luxury bathroom and closet, with more than enough space for two.

Upstairs, you’ll find spacious bedrooms as well as a den that doubles as an office and homework area.

Outside, the home features beautiful, private courtyards that are perfect for enjoying nice weather.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Blake Loveless, Walter & Associates, 918-645-4662.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

3462 S. Atlanta Pl.

PRICE: $1,295,000

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHS: 3.5

GARAGE: 4

YEAR BUILT: 2005

LOT SIZE: 0.36 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 6,111 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Stucco

SCHOOLS: Tulsa 

COMMUNITY: Oakview Estates

OFFERED BY: Blake Loveless, Walter & Associates, 918-645-4662

