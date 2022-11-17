 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frankoma Pottery's new Glenpool location to hold grand opening Saturday

Frankoma Pottery

The sign for the new Frankoma Pottery manufacturing site and storefront honors one of the brand’s most popular colors, Prairie Green.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

After months of construction, the wait is finally over: Frankoma Pottery's new Glenpool storefront is opening. 

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Frankoma Pottery will host a grand opening celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 17117 S. Union Ave. The first 100 customers to visit will receive a door prize. Younger customers may also be given one of Frankoma's small pottery pumpkins. 

Several former Frankoma employees will be in attendance, including Orville Knight, the designer of the Frankoma Orville Knight Vase. Knight will sign any vase purchased at the celebration. Several organizers of the annual Frankoma Collectors event will also be there to commemorate the special occasion. 

The new Frankoma facility will have a pottery manufacturing center, as well as a storefront where people can purchase Frankoma pottery.

This development comes after new owner Dennis Glascock purchased the company after it closed in 2010. Glascock built the new Frankoma facility in hopes of revitalizing the company and exposing more Oklahomans to Frankoma products. 

“We’re trying to honor a lot of (Frankoma’s) past, but we want to go forward into the present and the future, too,” Glascock told Tulsa World in March. “We want to attract a younger crowd, as well as the veteran customers.”

For more information about Frankoma Pottery, go to frankomapottery.com.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

