Frankoma Pottery's new Glenpool location opening Saturday

After months of construction, the wait is finally over: Frankoma Pottery's new Glenpool storefront is opening.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Frankoma Pottery, 17117 S. Union Ave., will host a grand opening celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first 100 customers to visit will receive a door prize. Younger customers may also be gifted one of Frankoma's small pottery pumpkins.

Several former Frankoma employees will be in attendance, including Orville Knight, the designer of the Frankoma Orville Knight Vase. Knight will sign any vase purchased at the celebration. Several organizers of the annual Frankoma Collectors event will also be there to commemorate the special occasion.

The new Frankoma facility will contain a pottery manufacturing center, as well as a storefront where people can purchase Frankoma pottery.

This development comes after new owner Dennis Glascock purchased the company after it closed in 2010. Glascock built the new Frankoma facility in hopes of revitalizing the company and exposing more Oklahomans to Frankoma products.

“We’re trying to honor a lot of (Frankoma’s) past, but we want to go forward into the present and the future, too,” Glascock told Tulsa World in March 2022. “We want to attract a younger crowd as well as the veteran customers.”

For more information about Frankoma Pottery, go to frankomapottery.com.

