Elegant luxury: South Tulsa villa offers stunning views

This week’s showcase home is an elaborate, unique estate located in the Signal Hill I neighborhood of south Tulsa.

This sprawling four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has influences of both Spanish and Mediterranean architecture and sits on a huge 0.61-acre lot overlooking the neighborhood pond.

As you step inside this home, you’ll instantly be wowed by the entryway, complete with luxurious marble floors and sky-high ceilings. Upon entering the main home, you will notice this home’s chef’s kitchen, which has modern appliances, elaborate woodwork and elevated ceilings.

Beautiful cabinetry, elaborate tile backsplash and granite and marble countertops complement the space and demonstrate the immense effort put into this home. Adjacent to the spacious kitchen are the home’s dining area and living room, offering guests plenty of room to gather. Just off the living room is the back deck, offering a beautiful, uninterrupted view of the neighborhood pond. Nearby, you’ll find a small yet spectacular pool, nestled just outside of the dining area.