Elegant luxury: South Tulsa villa offers stunning views

This week’s showcase home is an elaborate, unique estate located in the Signal Hill I neighborhood of south Tulsa.
This sprawling four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has influences of both Spanish and Mediterranean architecture and sits on a huge 0.61-acre lot overlooking the neighborhood pond.
As you step inside this home, you’ll instantly be wowed by the entryway, complete with luxurious marble floors and sky-high ceilings. Upon entering the main home, you will notice this home’s chef’s kitchen, which has modern appliances, elaborate woodwork and elevated ceilings.
Beautiful cabinetry, elaborate tile backsplash and granite and marble countertops complement the space and demonstrate the immense effort put into this home. Adjacent to the spacious kitchen are the home’s dining area and living room, offering guests plenty of room to gather. Just off the living room is the back deck, offering a beautiful, uninterrupted view of the neighborhood pond. Nearby, you’ll find a small yet spectacular pool, nestled just outside of the dining area.
The wonderful features of this home continue in the master suite. The bedroom is surrounded by large windows that provide the perfect amount of natural light, and the bedroom itself has access to the home’s deck, great for enjoying a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. You can relax in the home’s extravagant master bathroom by enjoying the massive spa bathtub or the opulent walk-in shower.
More charms of this home can be found on the lower level, which contains a media room and game room as well as an exercise room. Two additional bedrooms are also found on this level, making it the perfect place for children to stay and spend time together.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Ron Buckner, Coldwell Banker Select, 918-260-7655.
